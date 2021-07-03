17,825 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

