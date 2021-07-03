$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $185.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.96 million and the highest is $188.29 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $117.23 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

