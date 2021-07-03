187,500 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.