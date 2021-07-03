1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. "

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

