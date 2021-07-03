20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 244,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 26,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 248,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

