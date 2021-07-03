$213.34 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $213.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $225.18 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 1,994,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

