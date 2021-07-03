2,310 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $91.16 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

