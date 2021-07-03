2,380 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. 1,470,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.