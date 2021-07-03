$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.09 million to $24.31 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $13.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million.

CSSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 842,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,249. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

