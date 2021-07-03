$267.20 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report sales of $267.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.94 million. Omnicell reported sales of $199.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.76. 125,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,168. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

