2,960 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

