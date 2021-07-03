-$3.76 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.51) and the highest is ($1.29). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,266 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 77.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Novavax by 9,473.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.10 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

