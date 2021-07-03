$346.77 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $346.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $320.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,664. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.