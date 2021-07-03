349,703 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 349,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

TLMD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 396,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

