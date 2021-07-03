$37.22 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post $37.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.18 million to $38.59 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $153.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.56 million to $154.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.11 million, with estimates ranging from $204.31 million to $215.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. 177,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,576. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 265.88, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,484 shares of company stock valued at $54,754,613 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.