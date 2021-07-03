3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 3DX Industries stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.