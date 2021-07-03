$42.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $42.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.86 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $169.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $170.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

