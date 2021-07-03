429,781 Shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 429,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,963,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,385,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,926,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,919. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.