4,303 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

