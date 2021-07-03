48,000 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 244,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 26,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 248,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

