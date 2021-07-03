4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Trading Up 12.3%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)’s share price was up 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48.

About 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

