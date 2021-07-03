5,000 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after acquiring an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after acquiring an additional 152,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

