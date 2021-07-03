50,057 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $687.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $667.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

