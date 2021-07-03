513,524 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,925,000. EPR Properties makes up 1.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.69% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 482,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,741. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

