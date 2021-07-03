5,443 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

