60,100 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,321,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,754,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

