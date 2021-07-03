$667.52 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $667.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.60 million to $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -764.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

