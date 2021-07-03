7,158 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $211.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.