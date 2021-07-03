75,000 Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.