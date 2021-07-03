$82.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $82.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $81.60 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

