$918.23 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $918.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.78 million to $935.47 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.