$94.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $94.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $394.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

IRWD stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

