9,806 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $122.44. 563,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,606. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

