Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSE AGD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,582. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

