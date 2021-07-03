Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of ACP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 156,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
