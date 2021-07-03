Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of ACP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 156,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.