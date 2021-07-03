Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.10. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 2,284,775 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

