Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable Sells 57,814 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $126.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after buying an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

