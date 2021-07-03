Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.85.

ACCD stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

