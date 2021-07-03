Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $593.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.29 and a 12-month high of $594.08. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

