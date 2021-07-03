ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,015 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ADT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 350,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

