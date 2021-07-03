Advisory Services & Investments LLC Takes $18.70 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 286,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,699,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 15.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 282,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,301. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

