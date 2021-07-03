AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 125,864 shares.The stock last traded at $99.87 and had previously closed at $100.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

