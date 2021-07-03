Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Several brokerages have commented on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

