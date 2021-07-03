Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 78,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $8.50.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.
