Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 78,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $8.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.