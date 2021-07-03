Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.02 million and a PE ratio of -2,506.67. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.34.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

