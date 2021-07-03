AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

