AGF Investments Inc. Has $16.64 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6,160.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.