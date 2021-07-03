AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 35,747 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,886 shares of company stock worth $4,763,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

