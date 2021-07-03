AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $21.61. 2,864,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

