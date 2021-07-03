AGF Investments LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,832,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,249. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

